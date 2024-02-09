Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2024

Ultimate Products (LON:ULTPGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Ultimate Products Price Performance

ULTP stock traded up GBX 2.75 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 152 ($1.91). The company had a trading volume of 40,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,089. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 150.19. Ultimate Products has a 12 month low of GBX 118 ($1.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 170 ($2.13).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chris Dent bought 14,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £21,204.80 ($26,582.42). Insiders own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ultimate Products

(Get Free Report)

Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultimate Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultimate Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.