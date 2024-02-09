Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Ultimate Products Price Performance

ULTP stock traded up GBX 2.75 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 152 ($1.91). The company had a trading volume of 40,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,089. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 150.19. Ultimate Products has a 12 month low of GBX 118 ($1.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 170 ($2.13).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chris Dent bought 14,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £21,204.80 ($26,582.42). Insiders own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ultimate Products

Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.

Featured Articles

