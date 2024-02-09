UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.100-2.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.36-2.48 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UDR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut UDR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.06.

NYSE:UDR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.35. 1,276,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74. UDR has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 125.37%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $913,594,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in UDR by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,091,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

