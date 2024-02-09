UBS Group Begins Coverage on Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BHVN. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Biohaven Trading Down 0.7 %

BHVN opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.20. Biohaven has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

In other news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $459,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,937.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,674,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 210,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 110,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,643,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

