Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.64.

UBER stock opened at $71.62 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $73.05. The firm has a market cap of $147.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average is $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

