U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.01 on Monday. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy
About U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Energy
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.