U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.01 on Monday. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

About U.S. Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USEG. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth about $76,000. 2.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.