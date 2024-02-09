Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given New $21.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRIP. StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research raised Tripadvisor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Tripadvisor Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $22.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -125.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 435.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 49,157 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

