Trinity Bank, N.A. (TYBT) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) is one of 112 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Trinity Bank, N.A. to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.2% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trinity Bank, N.A. and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Bank, N.A. $24.78 million $8.02 million 13.49 Trinity Bank, N.A. Competitors $1.16 billion $245.60 million 10.60

Analyst Recommendations

Trinity Bank, N.A.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Trinity Bank, N.A.. Trinity Bank, N.A. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings for Trinity Bank, N.A. and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A Trinity Bank, N.A. Competitors 396 1652 1162 49 2.27

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 166.05%. Given Trinity Bank, N.A.’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trinity Bank, N.A. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Trinity Bank, N.A. has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Bank, N.A.’s peers have a beta of 0.30, meaning that their average stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Bank, N.A. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Bank, N.A. 32.35% N/A N/A Trinity Bank, N.A. Competitors 11.05% 6.43% 0.69%

Dividends

Trinity Bank, N.A. pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Trinity Bank, N.A. pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 33.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Trinity Bank, N.A. peers beat Trinity Bank, N.A. on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Trinity Bank, N.A.

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit. The company also offers cash management, internet and mobile banking, remote capture, CD ROM delivery, foreign and domestic wire transfer, and bill pay services, as well as ATM or Visa check cards, merchant cards, and debit cards. Trinity Bank, N.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

