Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Down to $5.23

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.23, but opened at $5.08. Transocean shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 4,731,208 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIG. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

Transocean Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,278 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Transocean by 50.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at $86,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

