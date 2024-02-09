Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,689 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 put options.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.40 and a beta of 1.59. Xerox has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $19.78.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,791,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,765,000 after buying an additional 1,464,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,318,000 after buying an additional 2,033,262 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,240,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,910,000 after buying an additional 271,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,790,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,965,000 after acquiring an additional 52,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,258,000 after acquiring an additional 133,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

