Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:NDP)

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 46.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE NDP opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $32.84.
About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.
