Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:NDP)

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 46.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Tortoise Energy Independence Fund alerts:

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NDP opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $32.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDP. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 30.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 92.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.