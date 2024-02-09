Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the period. Toll Brothers makes up about 6.2% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Toll Brothers worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 92,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,457,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 106,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.57. The company had a trading volume of 336,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,660. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.92 and its 200-day moving average is $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.44 and a 52 week high of $105.91.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

