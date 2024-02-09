Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Up to $18.41

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.41, but opened at $19.20. Toast shares last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 879,049 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOST. Bank of America cut shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.15.

Toast Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Toast

In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,945.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,663,639.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,945.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 383,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,639.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 707,513 shares of company stock worth $12,292,808. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $24,647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $2,040,000. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Toast by 69.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 15.6% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,076,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,998,000 after buying an additional 551,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 4,389.5% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 562,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after buying an additional 549,785 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

