Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA) Director Robert Tasker Purchases 50,000 Shares

Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report) Director Robert Tasker acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$24,075.00.

Titan Logix Stock Up 1.1 %

CVE TLA opened at C$0.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.56 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.93. Titan Logix Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.42 and a 52 week high of C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 22.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.53.

Titan Logix (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.51 million during the quarter. Titan Logix had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%.

Titan Logix Company Profile

Titan Logix Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides mobile liquid measurement solutions, such as pump, valve, and rack control. It also offers mobile monitoring systems and smart truck systems.

