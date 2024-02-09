Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Gap Down to $18.73

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.73, but opened at $16.81. Tiptree shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 72,503 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TIPT shares. StockNews.com raised Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tiptree

Tiptree Trading Down 0.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market capitalization of $604.54 million, a PE ratio of 86.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31.

In other Tiptree news, General Counsel Neil Charles Rifkind sold 18,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $355,315.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,165.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiptree

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 183.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the first quarter valued at $44,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Tiptree by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Tiptree by 252.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

(Get Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.