Tigress Financial Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $575.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Tigress Financial from $435.00 to $575.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.67% from the stock’s current price.

META has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $468.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,530,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,640,783. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $485.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 890,289 shares of company stock valued at $317,907,575. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 41,965 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 76,706 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

