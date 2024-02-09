Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Increased to C$153.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$153.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 28.20% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TRI. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$201.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$180.11.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRI
Thomson Reuters Price Performance
Insider Activity at Thomson Reuters
In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total transaction of C$546,499.26. In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total transaction of C$546,499.26. Also, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total transaction of C$2,494,644.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,923 shares of company stock worth $3,876,396. Corporate insiders own 66.75% of the company’s stock.
Thomson Reuters Company Profile
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Thomson Reuters
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.