Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Increased to C$153.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$153.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 28.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TRI. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$201.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$180.11.

Shares of TSE:TRI traded up C$3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$213.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,595. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$195.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$182.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of C$97.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$154.95 and a 12-month high of C$213.23.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total transaction of C$546,499.26. In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total transaction of C$546,499.26. Also, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total transaction of C$2,494,644.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,923 shares of company stock worth $3,876,396. Corporate insiders own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

