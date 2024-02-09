The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,057 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.7% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 0.51% of Sherwin-Williams worth $330,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $309.88. 340,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,081. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $314.14. The firm has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

