The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

New York Times has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. New York Times has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect New York Times to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Stock Down 2.7 %

NYT stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average of $44.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.08. New York Times has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in New York Times by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in New York Times by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in New York Times by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in New York Times in the 1st quarter worth $476,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NYT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NYT

New York Times Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.