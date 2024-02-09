The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Barclays cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.76. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

