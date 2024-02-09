The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $124.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

THG has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

NYSE THG opened at $131.02 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $146.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 139.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 361.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11,733.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 465,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,465,000 after purchasing an additional 461,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $51,392,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,467,000 after acquiring an additional 264,483 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,231,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,793,000 after purchasing an additional 101,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

