The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target to $11.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TEVA. HSBC started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of TEVA opened at $12.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 183.3% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184,642.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,711,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,656,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696,340 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth $12,048,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 108.3% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,361,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 707,901 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Articles

