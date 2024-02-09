The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Rating Increased to Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $372.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $334.00. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for The Cigna Group’s FY2024 earnings at $28.32 EPS.

CI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $357.15.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $332.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.47. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $333.86. The stock has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,542,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $731,041,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after buying an additional 1,939,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,272,000 after acquiring an additional 591,758 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

