The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $348.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $334.00 to $348.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $357.15.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CI

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $332.29 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $333.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.