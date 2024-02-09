Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,827 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.08.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.38. 621,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $238.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

