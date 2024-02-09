Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 628 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $17,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,052.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,391 shares of company stock worth $24,130,312. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $24.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $889.15. 396,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,365. The company has a fifty day moving average of $779.49 and a 200 day moving average of $700.37. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $467.02 and a 12 month high of $900.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

