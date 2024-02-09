Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 6,273 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,273 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after purchasing an additional 423,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,405,567,000 after acquiring an additional 175,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,961,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,955,133. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $82.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.31. The firm has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

