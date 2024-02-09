Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,014 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $11,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $850.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $11.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $844.33. 97,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,992. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $723.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $612.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $395.90 and a one year high of $903.70. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.