Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,107. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.80. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $115.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.51%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

