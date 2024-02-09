Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $13,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE RS traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $299.01. 63,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,082. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $225.14 and a fifty-two week high of $299.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RS. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.