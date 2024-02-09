Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $14.38 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.17.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE remained flat at $134.12 during trading hours on Friday. 1,322,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,365. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The firm has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,567,057 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

