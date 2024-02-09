Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $12.51 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,351 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $12,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MPC traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $169.52. The company had a trading volume of 568,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.41 and its 200 day moving average is $149.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $173.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

