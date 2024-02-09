Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Chubb by 1,476.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 466.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 535,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $103,101,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $249.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.38. The stock has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.84.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

