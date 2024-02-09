Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Terumo had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter.
Terumo stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.13. 43,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,196. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Terumo has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $36.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.41.
