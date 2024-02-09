Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Announces Earnings Results

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Terumo had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter.

Terumo Stock Performance

Shares of TRUMY stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.13. 43,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,196. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Terumo has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Terumo alerts:

Terumo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.