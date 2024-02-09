Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Announces Earnings Results

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Terumo had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter.
Terumo Stock Performance
Shares of TRUMY stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.13. 43,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,196. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Terumo has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.63.
Terumo Company Profile
