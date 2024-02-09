Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.63.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $63.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.80. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.24%.

In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,286.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

