Terreno Realty Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Terreno Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Terreno Realty has a payout ratio of 108.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.9%.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $66.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terreno Realty

In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $93,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,368.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

Further Reading

