Terex (NYSE:TEX) Shares Gap Down to $64.35

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $64.35, but opened at $60.50. Terex shares last traded at $59.39, with a volume of 242,320 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Get Terex alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TEX

Terex Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 17.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 106.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 42.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 40.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 23,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.