Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 101.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Teradyne by 20.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.82. The company had a trading volume of 562,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,916. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,500.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

