Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CLSA

CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.47.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

TME stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $9.82.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

