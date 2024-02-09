TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Shares Gap Down to $9.17

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.17, but opened at $8.60. TELUS International (Cda) shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 190,841 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.87.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $696.45 million, a PE ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.85.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

