Telsey Advisory Group Increases Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $155.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $115.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.35.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $140.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 108.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.65. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $262.81.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

