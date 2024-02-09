TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3,492.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 31,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 30,244 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,521,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,537,000 after buying an additional 145,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $143.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

