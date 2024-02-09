TD Cowen Raises Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $90.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ON. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Onsemi from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Onsemi Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. Onsemi’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the first quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Onsemi by 4.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About Onsemi



onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.



