Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Downgraded by Moffett Nathanson to “Neutral”

Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $167.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $169.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.09.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $169.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.88. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $107.92 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,164,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,528,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after purchasing an additional 929,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after buying an additional 801,214 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

