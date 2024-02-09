Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4408 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $7.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $133.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.43. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $134.75. The company has a market cap of $693.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

