Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.01) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SYNT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 350 ($4.39) price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 224.50 ($2.81).

Synthomer stock opened at GBX 138 ($1.73) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £225.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 118 ($1.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,296 ($41.32). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 162.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 151.46.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

