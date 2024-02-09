Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Earns Sell Rating from HC Wainwright

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SYBX. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYBX

Synlogic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.02). Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 95.30% and a negative net margin of 8,396.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Synlogic will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Synlogic

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Synlogic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,686,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Synlogic by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 122,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Synlogic by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

(Get Free Report)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.