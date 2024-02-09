Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 155.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 52,685 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 51.1% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $13,005,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,102,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,259,000 after purchasing an additional 62,424 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,460 shares of company stock valued at $477,302. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SYF stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

