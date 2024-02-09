Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Robert W. Baird

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.85.

Symbotic stock opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of -159.22 and a beta of 2.02. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.67.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 138.28%. The business’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 51,106 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $2,694,308.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,406,217.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 51,106 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $2,694,308.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 406,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,406,217.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $2,471,155.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,569.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,306 shares of company stock valued at $24,290,258 in the last three months. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Symbotic by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

