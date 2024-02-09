Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,012,252 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 127,615 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for approximately 3.2% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 1.41% of Autodesk worth $623,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $7.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.54. The company had a trading volume of 734,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,465. The firm has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $269.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.23 and a 200 day moving average of $220.11.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,915 shares of company stock worth $7,829,249 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

